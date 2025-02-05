Opposition party leaders hold talks on collaboration and future strategies

February 5, 2025   01:54 pm

The leaders of all major opposition parties represented in Parliament convened a meeting today (05) at the Opposition Leader’s Office in Parliament for a critical discussion on future political affairs, including parliamentary strategies. 

The meeting, chaired by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, aimed to foster unity among opposition parties and strengthen collective action both within and outside Parliament, a statement said.

It was reported that the primary objective of the discussion was to build consensus on coordinated efforts to address national issues, while maintaining a balanced approach—supporting positive government initiatives and opposing actions that could be detrimental to the country and its people.

Premadasa has stated during the discussion that it is essential for all opposition party leaders to actively engage in parliamentary committees and take appropriate action in the future.

This meeting follows a similar discussion held on January 29 between opposition party leaders and Premadasa, signaling a continued effort to unify opposition forces, it said.

Among the key political figures present at the meeting were MPs Gayantha Karunathilaka, J.C. Alawathuwala, Ajith P. Perera, Rishad Bathiudeen, Namal Rajapaksa, Dilith Jayaweera, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Ravi Karunanayake, Jeevan Thondaman, Sivagnanam Sridharan, P. Sathyalingam, A. Adekkalanathan, Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam, Rauff Hakeem, Nizam Kariapper, V. Radhakrishnan, Anuradha Jayaratne, D.V. Chanaka, Kader Mastan, and several others.

