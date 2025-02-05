Sri Lanka moves to modernize outdated public service regulations

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to review and simplify the existing rules and regulations in the public service through obtaining ideas and proposals from the relevant officers and the public.

The Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa clarified that the district and divisional administration mechanism is still implemented based on the ordinances enacted during the period of the British Colonial and the Acts and regulations imposed by the Sri Lankan Parliament from 1950 to 1970.

At that time, the transport and communication sectors were not developed at the same advanced level, and some of the rules and regulations that were prepared at that time are not compatible with the present situation, and it has been found that there have been obstacles in providing an efficient and productive service to the public thereby, Dr. Jayatissa noted.

The Minister emphasized that therefore, necessary legal and administrative reforms should be made promptly to alleviate such obstacles existing in the rules, regulations, and procedures.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Council, and Local Government to appoint a committee under the patronage of the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Council, and Local Government and comprising other relevant officers to obtain a report that includes the recommendations that should be made to the existing rules, regulations, and procedures through obtaining ideas and proposals from the relevant officers and the public.