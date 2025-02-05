MPs to pay Rs. 2,000 for meals starting today

Members of Parliament will be required to pay Rs. 2,000 per day for their meals from today onwards.

Although the increase in food prices in Parliament was set to take effect from February 01, since Parliament convened today for the first time this month, MPs will now have to pay the relevant amount for their meals.

This was revealed by the Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Gamagedara Dissanayake, on January 23, while addressing Parliament.

Accordingly, he explained that the price for breakfast at the Parliament canteen will now be Rs. 600, while lunch will be increased to Rs. 1,200. Meanwhile, Rs. 200 will be charged for tea.

These new prices were scheduled to come into effect on February 01, 2025.