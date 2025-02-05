The government has stated that it is currently reviewing the recommendation made by the Attorney General regarding the suspects involved in the murder of Sri Lankan journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge.

This was announced by Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, during a press briefing held at the Department of Government Information today (5).

The Minister further stated that an official statement will be issued after a thorough study of the Attorney General’s recommendation.

The Attorney General had previously provided his legal advice to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding the possible release of three individuals, including a military intelligence officer, who had been named as suspects in the case.

This legal advice was conveyed in a letter sent to the Director of the CID on January 27.