Will govt provide vehicles for MPs?  Cabinet Spokesman clarifies

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Nalinda Jayatissa has confirmed that vehicle permits will not be provided to Members of Parliament under the incumbent government and that however there are plans to provide them with a vehicle to help carry out their duties.

Responding to a question during the Cabinet press briefing, he stated today (05), “Our government will not issue vehicle permits to MPs. There is a plan for the government to provide a vehicle for MPs to carry out their duties. After their five-year term ends, the vehicle must be returned.”

He further continued, “There is no time now to build a pool of vehicles to provide non-super luxury vehicles. However, given the economic situation in the country, we have no intention of importing vehicles for MPs. Our priority is not vehicles for MPs.”

When pressed again by a journalist to clarify as to whether or not the government will provide vehicles to MPs, the minister replied: “The government will not provide vehicles for MPs.”

He further commented on the relaxing of restriction imposed on vehicles imports saying, “It is only after five years that our government has decided to grant some permissions for the import of vehicles. We are now restructuring the economy. In line with that, we have granted limited permission for vehicle imports.”

He added that the government is cautiously allowing vehicle imports, considering the potential impact it could pose on the country’s foreign reserves. He also noted that vehicle imports cannot be completely opened at the outset.

“A debate is also taking place in Parliament regarding a Gazette notification related to this,” he added.