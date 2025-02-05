Stock market slumps as ASPI drops by over 500 points

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) and the S&P SL20 of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) have both dropped significantly at the close of trading today (05).

Accordingly, the ASPI has recorded a decline of 500.39 points (-2.95%) to close at 16,456.10 points.

This is the largest drop of the index within a single day since April 26, 2022.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 has dropped by 167.18 points (-3.30%) to close at 4,898.04 points.

The total turnover for the day was recorded as over Rs. 6.3 billion.