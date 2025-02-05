A meeting has been held between the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Sri Lanka, Khaled Nasser AlAmeri and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Energy, Kumara Jayakody.

During the meeting, the Ambassador stated that he had also met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and added that as a country that has strong friendly relations with Sri Lanka, the UAE views the recent political change in the country in a very positive manner.

The Ambassador further stated that UAE is interested in the investment opportunities in Sri Lanka, especially in the energy sector.

AlAmeri also stated that he firmly believes that President Dissanayake’s upcoming visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is scheduled to take place in the coming days, will be an excellent opportunity to raise awareness about the investment opportunities in the country and to reach various agreements.

Speaking during the meeting, Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody has said that the UAE, which is Sri Lanka’s sixth largest export market and employs a large number of Sri Lankans, is a country with strong friendship, and that all types of relations with the UAE are highly valued.

The Minister expressed confidence that investment ties, especially in the energy sector will further strengthen that friendship.

Minister Jayakody also emphasized the importance of working together for energy stability in the region and stated that he expects to reach many more agreements during his upcoming visit to the UAE with the President.