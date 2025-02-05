UAE expresses interest to invest in Sri Lankas energy sector

UAE expresses interest to invest in Sri Lankas energy sector

February 5, 2025   06:41 pm

A meeting has been held between the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Sri Lanka, Khaled Nasser AlAmeri and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Energy, Kumara Jayakody.

During the meeting, the Ambassador stated that he had also met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and added that as a country that has strong friendly relations with Sri Lanka, the UAE views the recent political change in the country in a very positive manner.

The Ambassador further stated that UAE is interested in the investment opportunities in Sri Lanka, especially in the energy sector.

AlAmeri also stated that he firmly believes that President Dissanayake’s upcoming visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is scheduled to take place in the coming days, will be an excellent opportunity to raise awareness about the investment opportunities in the country and to reach various agreements. 

Speaking during the meeting, Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody has said that the UAE, which is Sri Lanka’s sixth largest export market and employs a large number of Sri Lankans, is a country with strong friendship, and that all types of relations with the UAE are highly valued.

The Minister expressed confidence that investment ties, especially in the energy sector will further strengthen that friendship.

Minister Jayakody also emphasized the importance of working together for energy stability in the region and stated that he expects to reach many more agreements during his upcoming visit to the UAE with the President.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

AG recommends release of three key suspects from Lasantha Wickrematunge murder case

AG recommends release of three key suspects from Lasantha Wickrematunge murder case

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

US Secretary of State expresses readiness to expand trade and investment with Sri Lanka (English)

US Secretary of State expresses readiness to expand trade and investment with Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka celebrates 77th Independence Day today (English)

Sri Lanka celebrates 77th Independence Day today (English)

''True freedom comes from inclusive, equitable society'': PM's Independence Day message (English)

''True freedom comes from inclusive, equitable society'': PM's Independence Day message (English)

Farmers criticize govt over guaranteed paddy price; Deputy Minister assures paddy purchasing to begin soon

Farmers criticize govt over guaranteed paddy price; Deputy Minister assures paddy purchasing to begin soon