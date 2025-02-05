President to visit UAE to attend World Government Summit 2025

President to visit UAE to attend World Government Summit 2025

February 5, 2025   09:08 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka will undertake a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 10 to 13 February 2025 at the invitation of President of the UAE Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to participate in the ‘World Government Summit 2025’.

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said that during the visit, President Dissanayaka will address the ‘World Government Summit 2025’ in Dubai and hold bilateral discussions with President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on a range of areas of mutual interest. 

He is also scheduled to meet Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, according to the Ministry.

Further, President Dissanayaka will hold bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Governments from several countries who will attend the summit.

President Dissanayaka will also engage with a number of CEOs of leading global companies in the sectors of IT, AI, Energy, Tourism, Finance, and Media to attract investments to Sri Lanka, the ministry noted.

The visit to the United Arab Emirates will further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

AG recommends release of three key suspects from Lasantha Wickrematunge murder case

AG recommends release of three key suspects from Lasantha Wickrematunge murder case

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

US Secretary of State expresses readiness to expand trade and investment with Sri Lanka (English)

US Secretary of State expresses readiness to expand trade and investment with Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka celebrates 77th Independence Day today (English)

Sri Lanka celebrates 77th Independence Day today (English)

''True freedom comes from inclusive, equitable society'': PM's Independence Day message (English)

''True freedom comes from inclusive, equitable society'': PM's Independence Day message (English)

Farmers criticize govt over guaranteed paddy price; Deputy Minister assures paddy purchasing to begin soon

Farmers criticize govt over guaranteed paddy price; Deputy Minister assures paddy purchasing to begin soon