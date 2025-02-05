President to visit UAE to attend World Government Summit 2025

President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka will undertake a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 10 to 13 February 2025 at the invitation of President of the UAE Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to participate in the ‘World Government Summit 2025’.

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said that during the visit, President Dissanayaka will address the ‘World Government Summit 2025’ in Dubai and hold bilateral discussions with President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on a range of areas of mutual interest.

He is also scheduled to meet Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, according to the Ministry.

Further, President Dissanayaka will hold bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Governments from several countries who will attend the summit.

President Dissanayaka will also engage with a number of CEOs of leading global companies in the sectors of IT, AI, Energy, Tourism, Finance, and Media to attract investments to Sri Lanka, the ministry noted.

The visit to the United Arab Emirates will further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added