US Embassy issues special notice for visa applicants

US Embassy issues special notice for visa applicants

February 5, 2025   09:45 pm

The United States Embassy in Colombo has issued a special notice to Sri Lankan visa applicants to the US.

Accordingly, it has been informed that in order to ensure that all applicants can track their visa package and to improve efficiency, all visa-related document submissions and collections must be done through VFS courier, effective from February 08, 2025.

Accordingly, the US Embassy announces that it will no longer accept direct submissions or collections.

Meanwhile, the visa applicants are requested to follow the updated process to avoid delays.

Additionally, the US Embassy states that starting from February 08, the applicants can also visit the following website for details on Premium Delivery services and payment options: https://ustraveldocs.com/lk/en/nonimmigrant-visa/

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan (English)

Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan (English)

Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan (English)

Will govt provide vehicles for MPs?  Cabinet Spokesman clarifies (English)

Will govt provide vehicles for MPs?  Cabinet Spokesman clarifies (English)

Govt. announces prices for paddy purchase (English)

Govt. announces prices for paddy purchase (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

AG recommends release of three key suspects from Lasantha Wickrematunge murder case

AG recommends release of three key suspects from Lasantha Wickrematunge murder case

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

US Secretary of State expresses readiness to expand trade and investment with Sri Lanka (English)

US Secretary of State expresses readiness to expand trade and investment with Sri Lanka (English)