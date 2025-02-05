US Embassy issues special notice for visa applicants

The United States Embassy in Colombo has issued a special notice to Sri Lankan visa applicants to the US.

Accordingly, it has been informed that in order to ensure that all applicants can track their visa package and to improve efficiency, all visa-related document submissions and collections must be done through VFS courier, effective from February 08, 2025.

Accordingly, the US Embassy announces that it will no longer accept direct submissions or collections.

Meanwhile, the visa applicants are requested to follow the updated process to avoid delays.

Additionally, the US Embassy states that starting from February 08, the applicants can also visit the following website for details on Premium Delivery services and payment options: https://ustraveldocs.com/lk/en/nonimmigrant-visa/