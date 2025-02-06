Sri Lanka seeks USD 100M loan from World Bank for climate-smart agriculture projects

Sri Lanka has decided to obtain a concessionary loan of USD 100 million from the World Bank for climate-smart agriculture projects for integrated rural-urban development and resilience, with technical support from the International Finance Corporation.

The Integrated Village Development and Climate Resilience Project aims to increase improve productivity of all agricultural sectors including food crops, plantation crops, livestock and fisheries production.

The involvement and activities such as climate-smart agriculture and diversification, water resource management, ensuring economic equivalence, capacity building and training, and development of infrastructure facilities and supplying facilities have been included in the project.

The project also aims to improve domestic and foreign market competitiveness.