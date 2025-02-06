Fake govt. job ads target personal data theft, experts warn

A surge in fraudulent job advertisements using the logos of government institutions has raised concerns over personal data theft, according to cybersecurity experts.

Senior Information Security Engineer at the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Response Team (SLCERT), Charuka Damunupola, revealed that multiple cases have been reported in recent days, with scammers luring unsuspecting individuals through fake government job postings on social media.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has issued an official warning regarding a fraudulent advertisement circulating online that falsely claims to offer job opportunities under its name. The CBSL clarified that the advertisement is entirely fake and urged the public to be vigilant.

Similarly, recent scams have involved job advertisements misusing the logo of SriLankan Airlines, further emphasizing the growing trend of cyber fraud.

Damunupola cautioned that responding to such deceptive advertisements could result in identity theft.

“These scams often aim to steal personal information, including copies of national identity cards, passports, and birth certificates, through fake websites. Under no circumstances should individuals share their personal data on unverified platforms,” he advised.

Authorities urge the public to verify job postings directly through official websites and refrain from engaging with suspicious advertisements to protect themselves from potential fraud.