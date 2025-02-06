Two arrested with over 100kg of Kerala cannabis in Jaffna

Two arrested with over 100kg of Kerala cannabis in Jaffna

February 6, 2025   09:52 am

The Jaffna Divisional Crimes Unit has arrested two suspects in possession of 100 kilograms and 270 grams of Kerala cannabis during a raid carried out in Mandithtale Island in the Gurunagar Lagoon, Jaffna.

The operation was conducted on the morning of February 5, 2025, as part of the island-wide crime and drug prevention initiative launched under the directives of the Acting Inspector General of Police, the Police Media Division said. 

Acting on a tip-off, officers apprehended the suspects while they were allegedly transporting the stock of narcotics.

The arrested individuals, aged 24 and 27, are residents of the Jaffna area, the police revealed.

They have been handed over to the Jaffna Police Station, and further investigations are currently underway.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan (English)

Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan (English)

Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan (English)

Will govt provide vehicles for MPs?  Cabinet Spokesman clarifies (English)

Will govt provide vehicles for MPs?  Cabinet Spokesman clarifies (English)

Govt. announces prices for paddy purchase (English)

Govt. announces prices for paddy purchase (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

AG recommends release of three key suspects from Lasantha Wickrematunge murder case

AG recommends release of three key suspects from Lasantha Wickrematunge murder case

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' will press forward with youths who can think anew  Dilith (English)

US Secretary of State expresses readiness to expand trade and investment with Sri Lanka (English)

US Secretary of State expresses readiness to expand trade and investment with Sri Lanka (English)