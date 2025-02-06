Two arrested with over 100kg of Kerala cannabis in Jaffna

The Jaffna Divisional Crimes Unit has arrested two suspects in possession of 100 kilograms and 270 grams of Kerala cannabis during a raid carried out in Mandithtale Island in the Gurunagar Lagoon, Jaffna.

The operation was conducted on the morning of February 5, 2025, as part of the island-wide crime and drug prevention initiative launched under the directives of the Acting Inspector General of Police, the Police Media Division said.

Acting on a tip-off, officers apprehended the suspects while they were allegedly transporting the stock of narcotics.

The arrested individuals, aged 24 and 27, are residents of the Jaffna area, the police revealed.

They have been handed over to the Jaffna Police Station, and further investigations are currently underway.