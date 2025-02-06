Suspect remanded over defrauding money by impersonating CID officer

Suspect remanded over defrauding money by impersonating CID officer

February 6, 2025   10:43 am

A suspect arrested in connection with an incident of defrauding money while posing as a Sub-Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been ordered to be remanded until February 13, after he was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court. 

The CID had arrested the suspect and produced him before the court yesterday (05), after complaints were received alleging that the suspect had intimidated various people and defrauding them of money while impersonating a Sub-Inspector (SI) attached to the CID. 

It is reported that the suspect was arrested following an investigation into the complaints. 

Accordingly, the police requested the court to remand the suspect in custody as investigations are ongoing. 

After considering the facts presented, the court ordered that the suspect to be remanded until February 13.

