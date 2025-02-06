The Supreme Court has decided to support on 19 March 2025, the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s lawyers urging for the redeployment of his removed security detail, Ada Derana reporter said.

This petition was taken up before a three-member Supreme Court judge bench comprising Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Janak de Silva and Sampath Abeykoon today (06).

Appearing for the respondents of the case, Additional Solicitor General Varunika Hettige requested the court for time to obtain instructions related to the case from the respondents and to file objections to the petition.

Accordingly, the court allowed the responding party to file objections related to the case and also asked the petitioning party to file counter-objections, if required.

President’s Counsel Ali Sabry, who appeared for the petitioner Mahinda Rajapaksa, presented evidence before the court and claimed that the security of his client had been reduced without any proper security assessment.

The President’s Counsel also stated before the court that a decision on reducing or increasing the former president’s security should be taken after a formal security assessment.

Accordingly, the three-judge Supreme Court bench, which considered the facts presented, ordered that the relevant petition be called on March 19 to confirm the facts.

On January 24, ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s attorneys filed a fundamental rights (FR) petition with the Supreme Court seeking an order for the deployment of his security detail which had been reduced.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and other members of the Cabinet of Ministers have been named as respondents in the petition.

The petition alleges that the security detail provided for his protection has been reduced to 60 personnel, without a proper security assessment.

The petition further states that presently no armed forces security personnel have been deployed for his protection and that only police officers have been provided for his protection.

In his petition, the former President says that as the leader who provided leadership to end the war that lasted for almost three decades in the country, he is facing terrorist threats and that there have also been threats to his life.

The petitioner therefore requested the court to deliver an order that the respondents had violated his fundamental human rights by arbitrarily removing his protection.

In addition, he requests that an order be issued to the respondents to conduct an assessment of the threats against him.

Rajapaksa has also requested the Supreme Court to issue an order to the respondents to redeploy the entire security detail provided to him, which has now been withdrawn.