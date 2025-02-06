Govt. commences paddy purchase

Govt. commences paddy purchase

February 6, 2025   12:37 pm

The Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) says that the government-owned paddy stores will be kept open starting today (06) for the purchase of paddy from farmers.

Chairman of the Paddy Marketing Board, Manjula Pinnalanda stated that accordingly, the government’s paddy stores will be opened in Kilinochchi, Batticaloa, Ampara, Kurunegala and Puttalam, where the paddy harvesting in currently taking place.

He further noted that the Treasury has allocated Rs. 5 billion for the purchase of paddy.

The government officially announced the prices at which the Paddy Marketing Board will purchase paddy from farmers, in a special media briefing held yesterday (05).

Nadu paddy will be purchased at Rs. 120 per kilogram
Samba paddy will be purchased at Rs. 125 per kilogram
Keeri Samba paddy will be purchased at Rs. 132 per kilogram

