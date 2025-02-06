Lotus Road closed due to protest; Heavy traffic in Colombo

February 6, 2025   05:45 pm

Severe traffic congestion has been reported on Olcott Mawatha in Colombo, from Fort Railway Station to the Lotus Roundabout, due to a protest march by medical student activists.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Lotus Road in Colomb Fort has been temporarily closed by the police due to the demonstration.

Heavy traffic has been observed on nearby roads and byroads owing to the protest march. 

The protest march has been organised by medical students based on several demands, including solutions to the welfare issues within state universities and to the issues concerning Professorial Units at Medical Faculties in several universities. 

