Central Mail Exchange employee sentenced to 28 years RI for bribery

February 7, 2025   07:51 am

The Colombo High Court has sentenced an office assistant at the Colombo Central Mail Exchange to 28 years of rigorous imprisonment to be served in 7 years, after finding him guilty of accepting a bribe of Rs. 11,000 to release a stock of imported CCTV cameras evading the taxes. 

In addition to the prison term, High Court Judge Mahen Weeraman ordered the accused to pay a fine of Rs. 31,000.

On September 19, 2016, the Bribery Commission had filed indictments against the accused for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 11,000 to clear 30 sets of CCTV cameras imported from abroad evading taxes.

Delivering the verdict, the High Court Judge stated that the prosecution had proven the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

