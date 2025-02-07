SriLankan Airlines enhances customer support with AI chatbot Yaana

February 7, 2025   08:00 am

Sri Lankan Airlines has unveiled an Artificial intelligence powered chatbot for customer support, named ‘Yaana’. 

‘Yaana’ integrates advanced AI and natural language processing technologies to help with a range of passenger inquiries.

The Head of Worldwide Sales and Distribution at SriLankan Airlines, Dimuthu Tennakoon revealed that ‘Yaana’ has handled close to 12,000 inquiries and has autonomously resolved 88% of them. 

The customer support chatbot was developed in collaboration with CodeGen International, and is now available on Sri Lankan Airlines’ corporate website.

The new chatbot is programmed to operate on multiple languages, including English, French and Spanish.

