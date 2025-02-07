US withdrawal from UNHRC beneficial to Sri Lanka  Expert

The decision by the United States to withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will be advantageous for Sri Lanka, according to legal expert Dr. Prathibha Mahanamahewa.

He emphasized that this shift presents an opportunity for Sri Lanka to challenge the previous resolution brought against the island nation at the 58th session of the UNHRC, set to commence on February 24.

Dr. Mahanamahewa highlighted that the US has consistently played a leading role in accusing Sri Lanka of war crimes and advocating for mechanisms such as hybrid courts, often backed by Western nations. However, he noted that the US withdrawal from the council could alter the geopolitical landscape in Sri Lanka’s favor.

“With this development, we have a significant opportunity to present our own human rights plan. A locally developed framework would allow us to take charge of our narrative and future policies. If we secure the support of key nations like India, South Africa, and Japan, we can effectively counter the earlier resolution against Sri Lanka,” he stated.