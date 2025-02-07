Sri Lanka Railways suspends third-class seat reservations on several trains

Sri Lanka Railways has decided to suspend third-class seat reservations on several train services, converting these compartments into regular third-class carriages.

According to reports, the decision affects the trains operating from Colombo Fort to Badulla at 5.55 a.m. and 8.30 a.m., as well as the Colombo Fort to Talaimannar train at 3.45 p.m.

While third-class reservations will no longer be available on these trains, Sri Lanka Railways has increased the number of second-class seats available for reservation, offering passengers an alternative option for pre-booked seating.