Medical students demand govt. to clarify stance on private medical colleges within two weeks

The Medical Faculty Students’ Action Committee has given the government a two-week deadline to clarify its position on the establishment of private medical colleges, according to the committee’s convener, Ravindu Sachintha.

He further stated that within this period, the government also has the opportunity to repeal the relevant Cabinet decisions regarding the matter.

Sachintha made these remarks to the media following a discussion held yesterday (06) between Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the Medical Faculty Students’ Action Committee.

“In this discussion, we explained our stance as the Medical Faculty Students’ Action Committee. Particularly regarding the transfer of government hospitals to private medical colleges, we were previously informed that the government is against it. However, it is not enough to convey this to us—they must make their position clear to the country. We have given the government two weeks to repeal the Cabinet decisions and publicly state their stance on the establishment of private medical colleges,” he stated.

Medical faculty students staged a protest in front of the Fort Railway Station last afternoon (06), voicing several demands,

The protesters then marched towards the Presidential Secretariat, leading to heavy traffic congestion along Olcott Mawatha and surrounding roads. Following the protest, student representatives were given a meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya to discuss their concerns.