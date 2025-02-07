Medical students demand govt. to clarify stance on private medical colleges within two weeks

Medical students demand govt. to clarify stance on private medical colleges within two weeks

February 7, 2025   10:06 am

The Medical Faculty Students’ Action Committee has given the government a two-week deadline to clarify its position on the establishment of private medical colleges, according to the committee’s convener, Ravindu Sachintha.

He further stated that within this period, the government also has the opportunity to repeal the relevant Cabinet decisions regarding the matter.

Sachintha made these remarks to the media following a discussion held yesterday (06) between Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the Medical Faculty Students’ Action Committee.

“In this discussion, we explained our stance as the Medical Faculty Students’ Action Committee. Particularly regarding the transfer of government hospitals to private medical colleges, we were previously informed that the government is against it. However, it is not enough to convey this to us—they must make their position clear to the country. We have given the government two weeks to repeal the Cabinet decisions and publicly state their stance on the establishment of private medical colleges,” he stated.

Medical faculty students staged a protest in front of the Fort Railway Station last afternoon (06), voicing several demands, 

The protesters then marched towards the Presidential Secretariat, leading to heavy traffic congestion along Olcott Mawatha and surrounding roads. Following the protest, student representatives were given a meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya to discuss their concerns.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Mahinda Rajapaksa's petition over security detail fixed for support (English)

Mahinda Rajapaksa's petition over security detail fixed for support (English)

Mahinda Rajapaksa's petition over security detail fixed for support (English)

Lasantha's daughter hits out at Sri Lanka's Attorney General (English)

Lasantha's daughter hits out at Sri Lanka's Attorney General (English)

Compensation received by politicians for torched homes during 'Aragalaya' revealed (English)

Compensation received by politicians for torched homes during 'Aragalaya' revealed (English)

Shocking compensation payments made to 43 politicians over torched homes during 'Aragalaya' revealed in Parliament

Shocking compensation payments made to 43 politicians over torched homes during 'Aragalaya' revealed in Parliament

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan (English)

Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan (English)

Will govt provide vehicles for MPs?  Cabinet Spokesman clarifies (English)

Will govt provide vehicles for MPs?  Cabinet Spokesman clarifies (English)