Notice on road section closure on KurunegalaPuttalam road

February 7, 2025   11:08 am

Sri Lanka Railways has announced that the railway crossing at mile marker 55 on the Kurunegala – Puttalam road that runs over Puttalam railway line will remain closed today (7) due to ongoing repairs.

This section of the road was also closed yesterday (06) for the same repair work.

In a statement, Sri Lanka Railways said that the railway crossing will continue to be closed intermittently on February 8 and 9 as the repairs progress.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion and minimize inconvenience during this period.

