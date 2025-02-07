Three wanted criminal figures to be repatriated from Dubai today

Sri Lanka Police said that three suspects with Interpol Red Notice, who were wanted in connection with multiple crimes committed in Sri Lanka, are scheduled to be flown to the country today (07).

The suspects, who were arrested in Dubai, will be escorted to Sri Lanka by a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the police said.

Following a notification by Sri Lanka Police, Interpol had issued Red Notice for the arrest of the suspects in question.

The suspects are expected to reach the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning onboard flight UL-226.