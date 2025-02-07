59 Sri Lankans killed in Russia-Ukraine warfront - Foreign Minister

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism confirmed that 59 Sri Lankans who were serving in the Russian Army have been killed in the Ukraine warfront.

The Minister revealed this, quoting reports from the Sri Lankan Embassy in Russia, in response to a question raised by MP Sivagnanam Shritharan during today’s (07) Parliamentary session.

Furthermore, the Foreign Affairs Minister stated that, according to reports from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, 554 Sri Lankans were recruited by the Russian military service for their war in Ukraine, with no evidence suggesting they were recruited forcefully.

The Minister confirmed that, as of January 20, 2025, a total of 59 of these individuals have been killed on the battlefield. Herath added that he possesses information regarding these citizens, which will be added to the records in the parliamentary Hansard.