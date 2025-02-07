CID brings back 3 notorious wanted criminals from Dubai

Three notorious wanted Sri Lankan criminals with Interpol Red Notice, including a former police Sub-Inspector (SI) accused of aiding and abetting the killing of five people in Beliatta, have been repatriated to the island from Dubai this morning (07).

Accordingly, the repatriated criminal figures including Ranmuni Mahesh Hemantha Silva, wanted over the killing of five persons in Beliatta in 2024, ‘Rotumba Upali’ accused of murders in Akuressa, and Pradeep Sandaruwan, alias ‘Kollonnawe Chandana,’ according to Sri Lanka Police.

The suspects, who were arrested in Dubai, were escorted to Sri Lanka by a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Following a notification by Sri Lanka Police, Interpol had issued ‘Red Notice’ for the arrest of the suspects in question.