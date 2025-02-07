CID brings back 3 notorious wanted criminals from Dubai

CID brings back 3 notorious wanted criminals from Dubai

February 7, 2025   12:08 pm

Three notorious wanted Sri Lankan criminals with Interpol Red Notice, including a former police Sub-Inspector (SI) accused of aiding and abetting the killing of five people in Beliatta, have been repatriated to the island from Dubai this morning (07).

Accordingly, the repatriated criminal figures including Ranmuni Mahesh Hemantha Silva, wanted over the killing of five persons in Beliatta in 2024, ‘Rotumba Upali’ accused of murders in Akuressa, and Pradeep Sandaruwan, alias ‘Kollonnawe Chandana,’ according to Sri Lanka Police.

The suspects, who were arrested in Dubai, were escorted to Sri Lanka by a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Following a notification by Sri Lanka Police, Interpol had issued ‘Red Notice’ for the arrest of the suspects in question.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Mahinda Rajapaksa's petition over security detail fixed for support (English)

Mahinda Rajapaksa's petition over security detail fixed for support (English)

Lasantha's daughter hits out at Sri Lanka's Attorney General (English)

Lasantha's daughter hits out at Sri Lanka's Attorney General (English)

Compensation received by politicians for torched homes during 'Aragalaya' revealed (English)

Compensation received by politicians for torched homes during 'Aragalaya' revealed (English)

Shocking compensation payments made to 43 politicians over torched homes during 'Aragalaya' revealed in Parliament

Shocking compensation payments made to 43 politicians over torched homes during 'Aragalaya' revealed in Parliament

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan (English)

Sri Lanka to sign amended debt restructuring agreement and exchange papers with Japan (English)