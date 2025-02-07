Japan grants Rs. 565 million to Clean Sri Lanka project

Under Japan’s Economic and Social Development Programme, a grant of 300 million Japanese Yen (approximately LKR 565 million) has been provided to procure 28 state-of-the-art garbage compactors.

This support from the Government of Japan significantly boosts Sri Lanka’s commitment to a cleaner and healthier environment.

This assistance will significantly enhance waste collection and disposal efforts under the Government’s ambitious “Clean Sri Lanka” program, which aims to transform the country into a cleaner physical environment and foster a nationwide commitment to ethical and sustainable practices, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative seeks to address pressing challenges in maintaining a cleaner physical environment in waste management, including illegal dumping and environmental pollution, which have been exacerbated by rapid urbanization.

The addition of modern garbage compactors will greatly strengthen local authorities’ ability to manage waste efficiently in the Western, Northern, and Eastern Provinces, ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for all Sri Lankans, the statement added.

To formalize this vital grant, an official signing ceremony took place on February 3, 2025, at the Presidential Secretariat. The Exchange of Notes was signed by Mr. K.M. Mahinda Siriwardana, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka, and Mr. Akio ISOMATA, Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka.

The event was attended by Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Ms. Akiko IKUINA, Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The Government of Sri Lanka has extended its deepest appreciation to Japan for this invaluable support. This collaboration reinforces the strong and enduring partnership between the two nations and paves the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future for Sri Lanka, the statement added.