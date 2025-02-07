Digital transformation to elevate the nation to a new level  President AKD

Aimed at accelerating Sri Lanka’s digital transformation, three key digital initiatives were officially launched today (07) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

These initiatives include the establishment of the ‘GovPay’ government digital payment platform, the expansion of the President’s Fund services to the Divisional Secretariat level, and the introduction of the ‘eBMD’ system for obtaining birth, marriage, and death certificates through embassies.

The project is being jointly implemented by the Ministry of Digital Economy, the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), and ‘LankaPay’, with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka ensuring the security of the payment platform and fostering public trust in its operations, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Through the ‘GovPay’ platform, payments for all services related to 16 government institutions can be processed in the initial phase. Starting from April, an additional 30 government institutions are planned to be integrated into the platform. Moving forward, there is an ambition to unify all government institutions under this system. Currently, 12 state and private banks have already joined the platform.

Speaking at the event, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that technological advancements play a pivotal role in improving people’s lives by delivering efficient, high-quality, and cost-effective services. He noted that throughout history, technological progress has been a driving force behind societal advancement, continuously elevating human civilization, the statement stated.

The President also highlighted that the President’s Fund has traditionally been managed from Colombo, which has posed significant challenges for citizens in remote villages. To address this, the Fund’s operations will now be decentralized to the Divisional Secretariat level, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience.

He further stressed that such transformative decisions should have been made long ago, as delays in policy implementation have hampered economic progress and public welfare. However, with digitalization, urban and rural communities are now more interconnected than ever, making technology a vital tool in addressing rural poverty and resolving grassroots challenges.

President Dissanayake reaffirmed that digitalization is the key driver that can propel Sri Lanka to a new stage of development, enabling citizens to meet their needs seamlessly, free from obstacles, inefficiencies, and bureaucratic delays, the PMD stated.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that due to the mechanized nature of modern life, the Sri Lankan people have gradually lost their connection to cultural living.

However, he pointed out that digitalization could facilitate the revival of cultural life, making it essential to ensure the success of this initiative. He further stated that the introduction of the Digital National Identity Card (Digital ID) marks a key milestone in this transformation.

The President stressed the urgency of implementing these changes rapidly, highlighting that transparency, efficiency, and bridging the urban-rural divide are critical to Sri Lanka’s digital transformation. He assured that the government is making significant efforts to elevate the nation to a new level through digitalization.

Senior Advisor to the President on Digitalization and Chairman of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, stated that Sri Lanka already possesses 75% of the necessary skills to build a strong digital economy.

However, to fully unlock this potential, the remaining gaps must be addressed, with a goal of completing this process within the next three years, he said.

As part of this initiative, the President’s Fund was officially decentralized to the Divisional Secretariat level, enabling online application submissions for financial assistance, the statement added.

To further drive digital transformation, a system was introduced allowing Sri Lankans living abroad to obtain certified copies of birth, marriage, and death certificates through their respective embassies. As an initial implementation, a Sri Lankan resident in South Korea successfully received a birth certificate through the online system.

This initiative marks a significant step forward, as enabling expatriate Sri Lankans to access official documents via their embassies will greatly simplify bureaucratic processes and improve their quality of life.

The event was attended by Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government Chandana Abeyratne, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, and Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Secretary of the President’s Fund and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, along with several other dignitaries.



--PMD--