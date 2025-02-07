Ravi tables motion to abolish MPs pension scheme

New Democratic Front (NDF) MP Ravi Karunanayake has tabled a Private Members’ Motion in Parliament today (7), seeking the abolition of the pension scheme for Members of Parliament.

Addressing Parliament, MP Karunanayake stated that a certain political party had manipulated public opinion on this issue, portraying it as a betrayal of society, which in turn has damaged public trust in MPs. Therefore, he brought this motion to restore public confidence, he said.

He emphasized the need to rebuild trust in elected representatives, highlighting that MPs serve to represent the will of the people and must prioritize public needs.

“I am presenting this proposal to eliminate the social opposition that exists. If we do not change this, Parliament will simply become like a municipal council. Over the past few years, this has created a detrimental situation for the country. As we work towards creating a new political culture, we have all come together to determine whether we will create a problem for ourselves or build more trust in society,” he stated.