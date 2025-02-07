Sri Lankas reserves dip slightly in January

Sri Lankas reserves dip slightly in January

February 7, 2025   06:01 pm

Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets recorded a marginal decline of 0.9% in January 2025 compared to the previous month, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Total reserves stood at US$ 6.06 billion at the end of January, down from US$ 6.12 billion in December 2024. The decline was primarily driven by a 1% decrease in foreign exchange reserves, which fell from US$ 6.04 billion to US$ 5.98 billion during the month.

CBSL noted that this figure includes proceeds from the People’s Bank of China (POBC) SWAP equivalent to US$ 1.4 billion, which remains subject to conditionalities on usability.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Digitalization can 'level' the gap between village and city: President AKD

Digitalization can 'level' the gap between village and city: President AKD

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Mahinda Rajapaksa's petition over security detail fixed for support (English)

Mahinda Rajapaksa's petition over security detail fixed for support (English)

Lasantha's daughter hits out at Sri Lanka's Attorney General (English)

Lasantha's daughter hits out at Sri Lanka's Attorney General (English)

Compensation received by politicians for torched homes during 'Aragalaya' revealed (English)

Compensation received by politicians for torched homes during 'Aragalaya' revealed (English)

Shocking compensation payments made to 43 politicians over torched homes during 'Aragalaya' revealed in Parliament

Shocking compensation payments made to 43 politicians over torched homes during 'Aragalaya' revealed in Parliament

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm