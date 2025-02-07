Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets recorded a marginal decline of 0.9% in January 2025 compared to the previous month, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Total reserves stood at US$ 6.06 billion at the end of January, down from US$ 6.12 billion in December 2024. The decline was primarily driven by a 1% decrease in foreign exchange reserves, which fell from US$ 6.04 billion to US$ 5.98 billion during the month.

CBSL noted that this figure includes proceeds from the People’s Bank of China (POBC) SWAP equivalent to US$ 1.4 billion, which remains subject to conditionalities on usability.