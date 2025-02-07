Details on pension payments to ex-MPs and families revealed in parliament

The number of former MPs currently receiving pension payments and the expenditure incurred for these payments were disclosed in Parliament today (7) by National People’s Power (NPP) MP Gamini Rathnayake.

Providing details on pension payments since the introduction of the MPs’ pension scheme in 1976, MP Rathnayake stated that as of January 25, 2024, a total of 330 former MPs are receiving pension payments.

Additionally, pension payments are also being paid to 182 spouses of deceased MPs, bringing the total number of pension recipients to over 500.

He also revealed that seven dependents of former MPs are receiving financial benefits.

The MP revealed the following figures on the total pension payments currently being made:

Retired MPs: Rs. 23,541,645 per month

Spouses: Rs. 11,025,216 per month

Dependents of MPs: Rs. 420,121 per month

These payments are made through the Finance and Accounts Office of Parliament, he further stated.