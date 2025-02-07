Fire breaks out in Krrish building again

Another fire has reportedly broken out in the Krrish building in Colombo Fort this evening (07).

The fire has erupted on the 24th floor of the building and three fire trucks have been dispatched to help douse the flames, according to the Fire Service Department.

A fire broke out on the 35th floor of the 60-story building last night as well, and had spread to four floors in the building.

However, the Fire Brigade had managed to douse the flames with the help of four fire trucks.