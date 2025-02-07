The Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha met the Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte today (Feb 07).

The Indian envoy was accompanied by the Defence Adviser to the Indian High Commission Captain Anand Mukundan and Assistant Defence Advisor Lieutenant Colonel Mandeep Singh Negi. Defence Secretary warmly received the Indian delegation and had a cordial discussion, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The discussions between the two dignitaries focused on strengthening the longstanding defence cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, underscoring the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the two nations. They exchanged views on regional security and maritime cooperation aimed at enhancing defence collaboration, the statement said.

The Indian High Commissioner emphasized India’s unwavering support for Sri Lanka in defence and security matters, particularly in counter-terrorism, maritime security and disaster response.

The Defence Secretary expressed appreciation for India’s continued assistance and acknowledged the significant role of defence partnerships in ensuring stability and security in the region, it added.

Mementoes were also shared to mark the occasion. Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence also joined the discussion.