Several top cops including STF Commandant transferred

Senior DIG Attorney-at-Law Waruna Jayasundara, who served as the Commandant of the Police Special Task Force (STF), along with several other high-ranking police officers, have been transferred.

The transfers include Senior DIGs and DIGs while they have been approved by the National Police Commission. These transfers are scheduled to be implemented from February 12.

Accordingly, SDIG Waruna Jayasundara, who served as STF Commandant, has been transferred to the Eastern Province.

DIG D.G.S. De Silva is to take over as the new STF Commandant from February 12, 2025.

Several other Senior DIGs and DIGs have also been transferred.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that several Officers-in-Charge (OICs) are also expected to be transferred.

Following the transfers, the respective OICs will resume their normal duties in their new postings.