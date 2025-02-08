Detention orders obtained on major criminals repatriated from Dubai

Sri Lanka Police have obtained detention orders on the notorious criminal known as ‘Rotumba Upali’, who was brought back to Sri Lanka yesterday following his arrest in Dubai.

The suspect was produced before the Magistrate at the Matara Magistrate’s official residence, after which he was taken to the Matara Divisional Crime Investigation Division.

As per the court order, the 39-year-old suspect will be detained at the Thihagoda Police Station for seven days for further investigations.

Charges against ‘Rotumba Upali’:

1. Murder of Jasing Arachchige Buddhika Ranga Kumara on April 16, 2008.

2. Abduction and rape of a 15-year-old girl in the Urubokka Police Division.

3. Murder of an individual using a sword and an axe on October 1, 2008, in the Urumuththa area.

Meanwhile, detention orders have also been obtained on another suspect, Pradeep Sandaruwan also known as “Kolonnawe Chandana”, who was also repatriated from Dubai, and will be placed under 72-hour detention for interrogation.

The Western Province (South) Crimes Division obtained this detention order through the Ministry of Defense and he will be held at the Western Province (South) Crimes Division for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, another suspect, Ranmuni Mahesh Hemantha Silva, is currently in the custody of the Tangalle Police and is scheduled to be produced in court today (08), police confirmed.