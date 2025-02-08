Cause of repeated fires in Krrish building revealed

Cause of repeated fires in Krrish building revealed

February 8, 2025   12:27 pm

The Fire Department has launched preliminary investigations into the two fires that broke out at the “Krrish” building, which is considered the tallest structure in Colombo.

The department has identified several factors that could have contributed to the fires, with the main cause being the unsafe practice of cutting iron parts using a gas cutter.

As a result, the Fire Department has issued an instruction to the relevant authorities to refrain from using gas cutters for cutting iron in the future. 

A government analyst report has also been requested to further investigate the incidents.

The first fire occurred on the 35th floor of the building on February 6, while a second fire broke out on the 24th floor on February 7.

In response to the fires, the Fire Department dispatched 6 fire engines, with 3 engines used to tackle the fires on each occasion.

In the wake of these incidents, security at the “Krrish” building has been tightened, with a team of 20 police officers deployed to ensure the safety of the premises.

