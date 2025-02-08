Water tariffs expected to be reduced by month-end

February 8, 2025   10:04 pm

The Ministry of Urban Development, Construction, and Housing says that water tariffs will be revised in line with the recent decrease in electricity rates, with the changes scheduled to take effect at the end of this month (February).

Its Secretary Ranjith Ariyarathne, stated that he has received the proposal presented by the relevant committee of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) regarding the reduction of water tariffs.

He added that the proposal has been forwarded to the Minister in charge of the subject.

Ariyarathne further stated that the revised rates will be announced once they receive approval from the Cabinet of Ministers.

The NWSDB stated that it is expected to reduce water tariffs by between 10% and 30% in this revision.

