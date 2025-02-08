Teacher and wife arrested for abducting, assaulting deputy principal from same school

February 8, 2025   10:48 pm

A school teacher and his wife have been arrested for abducting, assaulting, and injuring the deputy principal from the same school.

Both suspects were arrested yesterday (07) by a team of officers from the Biyagama Police Station.

The arrested suspects, a married couple residing in the Siyambalape area, are aged 37 and 32 years.

Accordingly, it is reported that on February 04, the victim was abducted using a vehicle near a temple in the Siyambalape area of the Biyagama Police Division, driven to a house in Siyambalape and assaulted.

The investigation has revealed that the abduction was carried out due to an old grudge, Police said.

Biyagama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

