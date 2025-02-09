Sri Lanka targets 2.5 million new coconut plants in 2025

The Coconut Cultivation Board has announced plans to reorganize the Kapruka Fund Management Board Societies as part of efforts to expand coconut cultivation across the country.

Chairman Dr. Sunimal Jayakody stated that the first phase of this initiative will be launched in the Gampaha District on February 17.

He further mentioned that the reorganization process will be carried out alongside the Kapruka Loan Scheme to provide financial support to coconut growers.

As part of its long-term cultivation strategy, the Coconut Cultivation Board has set a target of planting 2.5 million coconut plants in 2025.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Dr. Jayakody revealed that one million coconut plants will be cultivated in the Northern Coconut Triangle.