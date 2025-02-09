Sri Lanka targets 2.5 million new coconut plants in 2025

Sri Lanka targets 2.5 million new coconut plants in 2025

February 9, 2025   08:02 am

The Coconut Cultivation Board has announced plans to reorganize the Kapruka Fund Management Board Societies as part of efforts to expand coconut cultivation across the country.

Chairman Dr. Sunimal Jayakody stated that the first phase of this initiative will be launched in the Gampaha District on February 17. 

He further mentioned that the reorganization process will be carried out alongside the Kapruka Loan Scheme to provide financial support to coconut growers.

As part of its long-term cultivation strategy, the Coconut Cultivation Board has set a target of planting 2.5 million coconut plants in 2025.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Dr. Jayakody revealed that one million coconut plants will be cultivated in the Northern Coconut Triangle.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister reveals measures being taken to increase number of passports issued daily (English)

Minister reveals measures being taken to increase number of passports issued daily (English)

Minister reveals measures being taken to increase number of passports issued daily (English)

Concrete steps crucial to meet 2025 tourism expectations  Experts (English)

Concrete steps crucial to meet 2025 tourism expectations  Experts (English)

Island-wide beach clean-up campaigns to commence tomorrow under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Island-wide beach clean-up campaigns to commence tomorrow under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's education sector to undergo reforms in 2026 - Prime Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's education sector to undergo reforms in 2026 - Prime Minister (English)

Govt launches three new digital initiatives including 'GovPay' platform (English)

Govt launches three new digital initiatives including 'GovPay' platform (English)

'Compensation wasn't even enough': Former MPs responds to compensation payment report on torched houses

'Compensation wasn't even enough': Former MPs responds to compensation payment report on torched houses