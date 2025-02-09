Island-wide beach cleanup campaigns to commence today

Island-wide beach cleanup campaigns to commence today

February 9, 2025   10:12 am

The inauguration of the program, “A Beautiful Beach, An Attractive Tourist Destination,” is scheduled to begin today (February 9) under the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative.

Accordingly, this beach cleanup campaign will be carried out under the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ national program, which is led by the Presidential Secretariat.

The inaugural event will take place at the Crow Island Beach in Mattakkuliya, under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, with participation from government and private institutions, non-governmental organizations, and the local communities.

In addition to this main event, similar beach cleanup campaigns are scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 124 other locations across the Western and Southern Provinces.

