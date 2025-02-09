Three arrested in connection with Rajagiriya murder

Three arrested in connection with Rajagiriya murder

February 9, 2025   10:16 am

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a murder that took place in the Rajagiriya area recently.

The suspects were arrested yesterday (08) in the Rajagiriya area by officers from the Welikada Police Station.

The arrested suspects are residents of the Agarapatana, Namunukula, and Pannilatenna areas, aged 22, 24, and 30, respectively, the police said.

On January 6, an unidentified person who had collapsed inside a shop in Rajagiriya had succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the hospital.

The post-mortem examination of the body was conducted by the judicial medical officer of Colombo National Hospital the day before yesterday (07).

Following the post-mortem examination, a report had been submitted stating that the deceased had internal bleeding in his head and bruises on his body, the police said.

Accordingly, it has been revealed that the cause of death was homicide.

Following this, the investigating officers had conducted further investigations and arrested three individuals who worked at the store where the incident occurred.

Welikada Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister reveals measures being taken to increase number of passports issued daily (English)

Minister reveals measures being taken to increase number of passports issued daily (English)

Minister reveals measures being taken to increase number of passports issued daily (English)

Concrete steps crucial to meet 2025 tourism expectations  Experts (English)

Concrete steps crucial to meet 2025 tourism expectations  Experts (English)

Island-wide beach clean-up campaigns to commence tomorrow under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Island-wide beach clean-up campaigns to commence tomorrow under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's education sector to undergo reforms in 2026 - Prime Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's education sector to undergo reforms in 2026 - Prime Minister (English)

Govt launches three new digital initiatives including 'GovPay' platform (English)

Govt launches three new digital initiatives including 'GovPay' platform (English)

'Compensation wasn't even enough': Former MPs responds to compensation payment report on torched houses

'Compensation wasn't even enough': Former MPs responds to compensation payment report on torched houses