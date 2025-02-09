Three arrested in connection with Rajagiriya murder

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a murder that took place in the Rajagiriya area recently.

The suspects were arrested yesterday (08) in the Rajagiriya area by officers from the Welikada Police Station.

The arrested suspects are residents of the Agarapatana, Namunukula, and Pannilatenna areas, aged 22, 24, and 30, respectively, the police said.

On January 6, an unidentified person who had collapsed inside a shop in Rajagiriya had succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the hospital.

The post-mortem examination of the body was conducted by the judicial medical officer of Colombo National Hospital the day before yesterday (07).

Following the post-mortem examination, a report had been submitted stating that the deceased had internal bleeding in his head and bruises on his body, the police said.

Accordingly, it has been revealed that the cause of death was homicide.

Following this, the investigating officers had conducted further investigations and arrested three individuals who worked at the store where the incident occurred.

Welikada Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.