Public urged to use water sparingly due to power outage

The ongoing island-wide power outage is also likely to cause disruptions to the water supply.

Therefore, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board has requested the public to use water sparingly due to the ongoing situation until the power supply is restored.

A sudden power cut was reported across the island earlier today (09) and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said that the System Control Centre of the CEB is currently in the process of resolving the island-wide power outage and restoring the supply.

The Ministry of Power and Energy later revealed that an ‘emergency situation’ at the Panadura grid substation has caused the island-wide power outage.