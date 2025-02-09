Power restored in several areas

The power supply to several locations including the National Hospital in Colombo, the Ambathale Water Purification Plant, and areas of Biyagama and Sapugaskanda has been restored, according to the Energy Minister.

Furthermore, the Minister of Energy has requested those with rooftop solar systems to disconnect their systems from the national grid until 4.00 p.m. today (09).

A sudden power cut was reported across the island earlier today (09) and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said that the System Control Centre of the CEB is currently in the process of resolving the island-wide power outage and restoring the supply.

The Ministry of Power and Energy later revealed that an ‘emergency situation’ at the Panadura grid substation had caused the island-wide power outage.

Meanwhile, Power and Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody revealed that the island-wide power outage was caused by a monkey falling on to the power lines at the grid substation in Panadura.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) also stated that the ongoing island-wide power outage is also likely to cause disruptions to the water supply.

Therefore, the NWSDB requested the public to use water sparingly due to the ongoing situation until the power supply is restored.