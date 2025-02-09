Four hospitalized in after inhaling smoke from generator

February 9, 2025   05:38 pm

Four people have been hospitalized in the Bogawantalawa area due to inhalation of emitted from an electricity generator.

Following the power outage this morning (09), the generator in question was activated inside a retail store in the Bogawantalawa area.

Four employees at the store had fallen ill and were admitted to the Bogawantalawa Regional Hospital after inhaling smoke from the generator.

Among the hospitalized employees are three women and one man, all aged between 25 and 35 years.

