Power restored to all areas - Energy Ministry

February 9, 2025   05:51 pm

The power supply has now been fully restored to all areas in the country, according to the Ministry of Energy.

Earlier, the power supply to several locations, including the National Hospital in Colombo, the Ambathale Water Purification Plant, and areas of Biyagama and Sapugaskanda, had been restored, according to the Energy Minister.

A sudden power cut was reported across the island earlier today (09) and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said that the System Control Centre of the CEB was working on resolving the island-wide power outage and restoring the supply back to normal. 

The Ministry of Power and Energy later revealed that an ‘emergency situation’ at the Panadura grid substation had caused the island-wide power outage.

Meanwhile, Power and Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody revealed that the island-wide power outage was caused by a monkey falling on to the power lines at the grid substation in Panadura.

