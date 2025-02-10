Two students injured in clash at Jaffna University

Two students injured in clash at Jaffna University

February 10, 2025   07:47 am

Two university students have reportedly been injured in a clash between two groups of students from the Faculty of Management Studies at the University of Jaffna, according to university sources.

The incident took place following an orientation program for new students at the university.

Accordingly, the clash had occurred last evening (09) between two groups of third-year and fourth-year students from the Faculty of Management Studies.

University sources said that two students were injured in the clash and have been admitted to Jaffna Hospital for treatment.

Jaffna Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

''We believe that farmers will supply Paddy stocks to govt''  Namal Karunaratne (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake three day official visit to UAE from tomorrow (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)

Energy Minister reveals probable cause of island-wide power outage (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Minister reveals measures being taken to increase number of passports issued daily (English)

Minister reveals measures being taken to increase number of passports issued daily (English)

Concrete steps crucial to meet 2025 tourism expectations  Experts (English)

Concrete steps crucial to meet 2025 tourism expectations  Experts (English)

Island-wide beach clean-up campaigns to commence tomorrow under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

Island-wide beach clean-up campaigns to commence tomorrow under 'Clean Sri Lanka' program (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm