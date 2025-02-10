Two students injured in clash at Jaffna University

Two university students have reportedly been injured in a clash between two groups of students from the Faculty of Management Studies at the University of Jaffna, according to university sources.

The incident took place following an orientation program for new students at the university.

Accordingly, the clash had occurred last evening (09) between two groups of third-year and fourth-year students from the Faculty of Management Studies.

University sources said that two students were injured in the clash and have been admitted to Jaffna Hospital for treatment.

Jaffna Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.