President Dissanayake to leave for UAE today

February 10, 2025   07:51 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today (10).

He will undertake the visit to the UAE from February 10 to 13, 2025, at the invitation of UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to participate in the ‘World Government Summit 2025’.

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said that during the visit, President Dissanayaka will address the ‘World Government Summit 2025’ in Dubai and hold bilateral discussions with President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on a range of areas of mutual interest. 

He is also scheduled to meet Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, according to the Ministry.

Further, President Dissanayaka will hold bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Governments from several countries who will attend the summit.

President Dissanayaka will also engage with a number of CEOs of leading global companies in the sectors of IT, AI, Energy, Tourism, Finance, and Media to attract investments to Sri Lanka, the ministry noted.

The visit to the United Arab Emirates will further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

