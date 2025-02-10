President Dissanayake leaves for UAE
File Photo.

February 10, 2025   10:46 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has departed the island for an official three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this morning (10).

Dissanayake will undertake the visit to the UAE from February 10 to 13, at the invitation of UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take part in the ‘World Government Summit 2025’.

The Head of the State is accompanied by Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody and 13 other higher officials of the government on the visit.

During the visit, President Dissanayaka will address the ‘World Government Summit 2025’ in Dubai and hold bilateral discussions with President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on a range of areas of mutual interest.

