FitsAir expands Dhaka operations with additional weekly flights

February 10, 2025   11:28 am

FitsAir, Sri Lanka’s leading low-cost airline, has announced the expansion of its Colombo-Dhaka service with the addition of two new weekly flights. 

Previously operating three times a week, the enhanced schedule will now offer five weekly flights, providing passengers with greater travel flexibility and convenience.

The additional flights will operate from February 15 to March 29, 2025, with departures on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This improved frequency ensures more seamless travel for both business and leisure passengers flying between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the most affordable rate.

“As Sri Lanka’s first privately-owned international airline, our mission is to deliver affordable, reliable, and on-time travel experiences,” said Ammar Kassim, Executive Director of FitsAir. He further stated, “Expanding our Dhaka operations is a significant step in strengthening regional connectivity, and with increased frequency, passengers now have more travel options, flexibility, and affordability. We are already planning to raise the frequency to six flights per week during the upcoming summer season.”

FitsAir has been expanding its footprint across key regional destinations. In addition to Dhaka, the airline operates daily flights to Dubai and Malé and three weekly flights to Chennai, ensuring passengers have access to a growing network of popular travel routes.

