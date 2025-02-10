Namal accuses govt of hypocrisy over compensation claims, responds to Krrish controversy

February 10, 2025   01:26 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s (SLPP) National Organizer and Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa claims that the government is hypocritical in their approach to the MPs’ riot-damage compensation controversy, since the government accepts valuations by the Government Valuation Department only when it benefits the incumbent administration.

Rajapaksa made this remark speaking to the media in Polonnaruwa on Sunday (09) after invoking blessings at the Somawathiya Temple. 

 Commenting on this regard, the MP noted: “The government’s approach is hypocritical. When Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence is valued by the Government Valuation Department, it is right to the government. However, when the valuation department estimates the value of the property damaged by them, it is wrong.”

“People believed the lies spread by the incumbent government on the election stage and brought them to power. A lot of people wanted to experiment with the incumbent administration. However, today the government has caused them injustice.”

“The government itself proves the lies they spread on stage. They came to power by making promises which cannot be kept. When they are confronted with the impossibility of keeping their promises, they resort to political suppression in typical JVP fashion as their mode of governance,” Rajapaksa added.

Responding to a question regarding his connection with the controversy of the Krrish Tower, he stated, “My connection to Krrish is about Rugby. The public will be able to see who really dealt with the Krrish company when the matter is taken up in court.”

 Rajapaksa also alleged the government of constantly lying to the people, expressing, “The question is if the government ever said the truth. The cabinet spokesperson lied about a court report received by the Speaker of the house. I try my best to find an instance when the government spoke the truth.”

 

 

