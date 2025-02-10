With President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s departure from the country for a State Visit to the UAE, at the invitation of UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take part in the ‘World Government Summit 2025’, four acting ministers have been appointed to oversee key ministries.

Accordingly, three Acting Ministers have been appointed to oversee the ministries under the president’s purview and another Acting Ministers to oversee the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

The acting ministers are as follows:

Acting Minister of Digital Economy – Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne

Acting Minister of Defence – Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekera

Acting Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development -Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism – Deputy Minister of Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra